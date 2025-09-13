Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,407,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,313,000 after purchasing an additional 887,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,010,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 406,790 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,274,000 after acquiring an additional 560,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $44.85 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

