Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 114,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 16.6%

NULG stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.23. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.