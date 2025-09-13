Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

ARKK opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

