Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus $CSM

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

