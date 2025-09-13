NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

