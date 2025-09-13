Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,837,000 after buying an additional 3,836,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,190,000 after purchasing an additional 510,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,076,000 after purchasing an additional 423,101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 908,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 340,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 990,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 234,990 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1677 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

