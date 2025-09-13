O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,347.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

