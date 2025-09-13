Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 884,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

