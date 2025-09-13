Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up 0.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $123.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

