Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,350 Shares of Jumia Technologies $JMIA

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

