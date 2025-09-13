3M Company $MMM Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MMM opened at $157.93 on Friday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $121.98 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

