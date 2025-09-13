Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 1.69% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $33,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,477,000 after buying an additional 257,405 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,593,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after buying an additional 481,544 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 852,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 774,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.