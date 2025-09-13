Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 370 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,307,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,630. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DD opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

