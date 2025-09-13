Doliver Advisors LP Sells 113 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expand Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 589.74%.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

