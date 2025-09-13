Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 719,730 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,476,000 after purchasing an additional 540,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,314,000 after purchasing an additional 201,433 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.02 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

