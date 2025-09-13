Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 84,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

