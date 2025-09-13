6,167 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 108,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 298,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 548.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 622,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 526,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock worth $589,293,510. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

