Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $168.51 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $767,458.71. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $499,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,137,526.58. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

