Analysts Set The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $138.00

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,714,571,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,448,000 after buying an additional 57,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,349,000 after buying an additional 136,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $132.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.