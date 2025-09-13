Strs Ohio Takes Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $512.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.85. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.57.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

