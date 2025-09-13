Strs Ohio Takes $15.84 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 800.0% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $224.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

