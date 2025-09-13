Intrua Financial LLC Buys 152 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 565.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 610,063 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.43. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

