Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $560.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

