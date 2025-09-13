Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AppLovin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $587.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.44.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on APP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.