First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

