Norway Savings Bank Sells 25 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in KLA by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $964.02 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $968.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $905.95 and a 200 day moving average of $800.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

