City Center Advisors LLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

