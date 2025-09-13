Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,096,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,380,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,864,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

