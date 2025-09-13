City Center Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Bank of America cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.