Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD Position Lifted by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

