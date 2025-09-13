First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $6,362,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Nucor by 16.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.47 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

