First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. $ASH

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ashland were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 226.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 623,601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 33.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 569,740 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ashland by 48.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 402,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Ashland by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,694,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

