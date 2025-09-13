Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter worth about $2,852,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SONY opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

