Doliver Advisors LP Sells 3,400 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $68.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

