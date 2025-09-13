iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 201.9% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,697,000 after purchasing an additional 122,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.