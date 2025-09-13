SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

MDYV stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

