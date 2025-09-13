Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Buys New Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 271.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

