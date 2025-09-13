Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $460.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $461.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

