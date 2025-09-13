Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,308 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF $IBTO

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,648,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTO opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.