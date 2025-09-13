Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,633 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after buying an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after buying an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $103.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

