Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Purchases 14,990 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1,017.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 769,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,228,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $160.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The firm had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

