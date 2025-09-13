Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $139.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $139.45 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.