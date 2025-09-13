Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 969,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $107,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

