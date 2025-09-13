Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182,305 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $72,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,125,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 19,089.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $25,827,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.23 and its 200 day moving average is $207.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The company had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

