14,672 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Bought by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,468,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 398,222 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

