Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Position Lifted by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

