Key Colony Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Key Colony Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average is $199.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

