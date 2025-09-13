Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $288.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

