Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $383.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.65.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.42.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

