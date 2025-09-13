Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 861,124 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 861,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

CGDV opened at $41.94 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

